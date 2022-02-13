Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 673 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 83.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $230.88 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $127.81 and a 1-year high of $232.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
