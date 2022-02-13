Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 29.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,670,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

PFG opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.