Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,658 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 499.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,200,000. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $3.60 on Friday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $590.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

