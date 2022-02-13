Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

Shares of DKNG opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

