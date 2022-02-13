James M. Taylor, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $27.15.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
