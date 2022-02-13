James M. Taylor, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

