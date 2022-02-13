Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $312,971.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $312,971.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00037461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00105170 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.