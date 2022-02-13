Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

GAIN stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $522.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.