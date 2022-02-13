Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RWT. Raymond James raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

NYSE RWT opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

