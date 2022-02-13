Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($78.16) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($102.30) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €84.88 ($97.56).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €75.62 ($86.92) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.85. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($118.39) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($149.02).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

