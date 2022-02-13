Jeffery R. Young Sells 232 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $23,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:GATX opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

