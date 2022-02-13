John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE HEQ opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $13.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
