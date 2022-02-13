JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,380

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,360 ($58.96) to GBX 4,380 ($59.23) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
BWY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.25) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 3,660 ($49.49) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($57.20) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.80).
Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,025 ($40.91) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,097.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,234.38. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,706 ($36.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($50.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
