JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,710” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.12) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,619.40 ($21.90) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,623.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,520.83. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,912.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

