Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,159,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRT opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $102.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $26,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $94,201 in the last ninety days.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

