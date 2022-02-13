Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in January

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,339. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $3,154,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 921.6% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 383,056 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,267,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 201,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,147,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 177,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

