KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 350.9% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KBC Group stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,897. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.38. KBC Group has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $49.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on KBC Group from €67.70 ($77.82) to €66.40 ($76.32) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €76.00 ($87.36) to €79.00 ($90.80) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.97) to €65.00 ($74.71) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.74.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

