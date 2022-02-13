Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $679.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

