KeyCorp Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $150.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NYSE:NET opened at $104.92 on Friday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,623,000 after buying an additional 256,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

