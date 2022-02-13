Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYUF shares. dropped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

KEYUF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. 20,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,277. Keyera has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

