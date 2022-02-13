Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $226,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.52. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

