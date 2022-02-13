Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,052. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 225,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

