Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 336,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,052. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 225,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.