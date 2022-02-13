Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 166.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 584.66%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

