Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $23.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:KN opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Knowles by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 33.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Knowles by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Knowles by 27.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

