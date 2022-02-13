Knowles (NYSE:KN) Lifted to “Buy” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $25.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Knowles’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

KN stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.