Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Up 220.7% in January

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 220.7% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RDSMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. 35,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,824. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

