Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.24.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.
NYSE KOS opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.09.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.
