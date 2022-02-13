Lambda (LAMB) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $625,078.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00037498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00105155 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,257,668 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

