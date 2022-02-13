Lamden 1-Day Volume Tops $665,090.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $665,090.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

