Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 2nd

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.40. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Landmark Bancorp worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

