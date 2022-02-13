Landshare (LAND) Price Reaches $2.22

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00005210 BTC on popular exchanges. Landshare has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $72,805.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Landshare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00038235 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00106151 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

LAND is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,797,013 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,158 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.