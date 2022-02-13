LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the January 15th total of 2,390,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:LTMAQ remained flat at $$0.41 during trading hours on Friday. 114,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,680. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.72.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

