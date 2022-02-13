Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 31st

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Leidos has increased its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leidos to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

NYSE LDOS opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

