Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 89.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742,740 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Liberty Global by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Liberty Global by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $27.91 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

