Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $143.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after acquiring an additional 163,826 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.