Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Holdings Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 738,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $201,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total value of $1,375,630.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,778 shares of company stock worth $4,045,045. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $253.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.