LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 579.74% and a negative net margin of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. LiveOne updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.17. LiveOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

