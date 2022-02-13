LOCGame Price Tops $0.0603 on Major Exchanges (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. LOCGame has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $261,927.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.90 or 0.06895937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.58 or 1.00121646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049174 BTC.

About LOCGame

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars.

