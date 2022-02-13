Loki Price Hits $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,949.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.56 or 0.06828560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00294498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00769850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00077117 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00402819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00217785 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

