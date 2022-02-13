LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 249,650 shares.The stock last traded at $12.25 and had previously closed at $11.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 7,212.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.