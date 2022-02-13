LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 249,650 shares.The stock last traded at $12.25 and had previously closed at $11.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.
LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.