Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 65,915 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,119,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,410,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after buying an additional 374,474 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

