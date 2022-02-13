Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.68

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.68 and traded as high as C$10.00. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$9.80, with a volume of 231,037 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUG shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

