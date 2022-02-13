Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 194,071 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 99.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,071 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,159 shares of company stock worth $8,674,575 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.14.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $226.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.87. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

