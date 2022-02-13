Man Group plc Acquires 114,957 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,957 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Comcast by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3,663.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 503,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 489,733 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 99,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 10,138 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.62 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

