Man Group plc Acquires 140,104 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,104 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $49,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $372,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 48.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 37.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Biogen by 198.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

Biogen stock opened at $214.59 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.