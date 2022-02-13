Man Group plc Buys 177,963 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,963 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications worth $61,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM opened at $141.24 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $25,286,050. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

