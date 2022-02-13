Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $37,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $316.72 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.18 and a 200-day moving average of $402.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

