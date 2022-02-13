Mandiant Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mandiant in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mandiant’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Mandiant alerts:

MNDT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Mandiant stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.99. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,897,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,116,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.