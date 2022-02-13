Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $130.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.72. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

