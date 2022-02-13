Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $130.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.72. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.