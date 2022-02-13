ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 173.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 58.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $109.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.99. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.